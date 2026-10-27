Local sculptor Jason Sanders uses 'Car Helix' parts to make new 'Our Heavy Heart' sculpture at Alliance

It was known by its nickname, “Car Helix.” For more than two decades, the sculpture occupied a prominent place on the grounds of the Alliance for the Arts. Created by late Fort Myers sculptor James DiGiorgio, it looked like an automobile-shaped DNA helix.

Over the years, Southwest Florida’s intense sunlight and humidity weathered, rusted and corroded the sculpture. Hurricane Ian’s catastrophic winds further damaged the sculpture’s structural elements. So the Alliance commissioned artist, fabricator and Hermit Garage founder Jason “Sandman” Sanders to restore the decades-old sculpture, but his assessment of the piece revealed that it just was not possible to restore the artwork to its original condition or return it to its original location.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Melissa DeHaven, Director of Marketing & Communications, Alliance for the Arts James DiGiorgio sculpture nicknamed 'Car Helix'

Rather than abandon the artwork or attempt to recreate it exactly as it was, Sanders envisioned another possibility: preserve the salvageable elements of DiGiorgio's original creation and transform them into an 8-foot-tall iconic heart. That direction was buttressed by Director of Operations Jordan Jameson’s discovery of scrapbooks from a 2004 fundraising event, “Art Royale,” that revealed that DiGiorgio had actually named his sculpture “Your Heavy Heart,” not “Car Helix.”

To create the new sculpture, Sanders skinned and reshaped the metal pieces from the old sculpture into the contour of a heart. Incorporating the bulkier salvaged elements into the structure, he brought together contrasting textures and forms to create a cohesive new sculpture.

The process required more than technical skill. It called for a willingness to look at damaged materials differently, recognize their remaining potential, and imagine a new form that could honor the original artist without simply reproducing his work.

The result is a transformation that makes the materials themselves part of the story. The weathered automotive components carry traces of the sculpture's past, while their new arrangement gives them a different identity and purpose — a sculpture that invites the community to see its own memories, emotions and experiences reflected in a shared public space.

Sanders has named the reimagined work “Our Heavy Heart.”

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Melissa DeHaven, Director of Marketing & Communications, Alliance for the Arts Jason 'Sandman' Sanders works on frame for 'Our Heavy Heart.'

‘Our Heavy Heart’s’ new location

The new sculpture will be installed at the Rainbow Bridge Pet Memorial. Created by artist Gabrielle Bolen and dedicated in September, the memorial honors the profound bond between people and their beloved animal companions who have passed over the "rainbow bridge." The addition of “Our Heavy Heart” will bring another layer of meaning to the campus, creating a growing collection of public artworks that invite reflection, remembrance and connection.

Together, these installations speak to the many ways art touches people's lives: celebrating love, honoring loss and creating spaces where personal experiences become part of a larger community story.

“Our Heavy Heart” will also offer a new visual landmark along McGregor Boulevard, where passing motorists and pedestrians will be able to see the sculpture. Its placement will extend the reach of the Alliance's public art beyond campus visitors, offering the broader community a glimpse of the creativity and meaning taking shape on the grounds.

The sculpture will make its public debut during Sanders' solo exhibition at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, opening Nov. 6 during Art Walk. Plans for its permanent installation at the Alliance for the Arts will be announced once the details are finalized.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Melissa DeHaven, Director of Marketing & Communications, Alliance for the Arts Jason 'Sandman' Sanders works on frame for 'Our Heavy Heart.'

A career reimagined through art

Sanders' own journey mirrors the sculpture's story of reinvention.

Born and raised in Fort Myers, Sanders spent much of his professional career in the construction industry as the owner of Sandman Sitework. Although his work centered on construction and operating heavy equipment, he pursued metalwork as a personal passion through side projects, developing hands-on skills and an inventive approach to working with materials.

Over the past three years, Sanders has increasingly devoted himself to professional artmaking, embracing a creative path that brings together his practical experience, technical resourcefulness and instinct for experimentation.

As founder of Hermit Garage, Sanders works across painting, metal fabrication and mixed media, turning unconventional materials into distinctive and expressive works of art. His background in construction, combined with his independent exploration of metalwork, gave him a foundation for taking on the challenge of reimagining DiGiorgio's sculpture.

Preserving an artistic legacy

The project is part of the Alliance for the Arts' ongoing commitment to restoring and preserving public artwork throughout its campus.

In June 2026, Sanders completed the restoration of DiGiorgio's “You Are Here” (2006), another landmark sculpture by the late artist. That commission involved cleaning, repainting, welding and returning the sculpture to its original angle along with reinforcing it with an anchoring system designed to better withstand future storms while preserving the integrity of the original artwork.

Through the restoration of “You Are Here” and the transformation of “Your Heavy Heart” into “Our Heavy Heart,” the Alliance is finding new ways to honor that legacy while ensuring public art remains part of the community's living cultural experience.

For more information on Hermit Garage visit Hermitgarage.com.

For more information about the Alliance for the Arts, upcoming exhibitions and campus projects, visit ArtInLee.org.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.