About 50 community members and numerous local candidates, ranging from mayoral to Florida’s House of Representatives, gathered Saturday in Fort Myers at the Collaboratory to discuss what and who will be on November’s ballot and what it means for Lee County residents.
As an equity theater, TheatreZone in Naples hires for its productions members of the Actors’ Equity labor union, which represents 51,000 actors and stage managers. To give the university’s theater students a working knowledge of the professional side of the industry, TheatreZone collaborates periodically with the FGCU TheatreLab on a musical. This weekend, it's "Cabaret."