Lee League of Women Voters gathers candidates and community members for discussion ahead of election

About 50 community members and numerous local candidates, ranging from mayoral to Florida’s House of Representatives, gathered Saturday in Fort Myers at the Collaboratory to discuss what and who will be on November’s ballot and what it means for Lee County residents.

Attendees expressed concern regarding the lack of knowledge surrounding what’s on the ballot and said that events like these are a great opportunity to gain more context into how proposed policy changes impact communities, both rural and urban, as well as future policy trends.

“I just wanted to be more informed, especially on the ballot amendments and for the state and local initiatives, so that I could learn as much detail about them as possible and make an informed decision on voting on that,” Lynn Lea, a resident of Cape Coral for more than 25 years, said.

Sandy Frank, the president of the League of Women Voters of Lee County, said that the organization had the event in an effort to foster discussion regarding the pros and cons of proposed state amendments one, two, and three, the pros and cons of proposed county measures, and candidate beliefs and ideas.

“We should all be working together, be inclusive, understand the issues and concerns of everyone, whether you’re rich or poor, well-educated or not,” Frank said. “We (the league) are non-partisan. We do not support or oppose candidates or parties. Because of the number of measures on the ballot that people are voting for, we wanted to make sure everyone had enough information to make informed decisions.”

What’s on the ballot?

State amendment one proposes an increase to the maximum amount of funds that can be retained in the budget stabilization fund from 10% to 25%, require the legislature to transfer the lesser of $750 million—or the amount required to reach the 25% limit—to the fund, and allow the legislature to withdraw funds for “critical state needs.”

Amendment two relates to the tangible personal property tax and would exempt property taxation on certain tangible personal property located on agricultural land when the property is used in agricultural production or agritourism and is owned by the agricultural landowner or leaseholder.

Amendment three is about expanding the homestead property tax exemption, increasing the state’s maximum tax exemption from around $50,000 after being adjusted for inflation, to $150,000 in 2027 and to $250,000 in 2028. It would also reduce the annual assessment-increase cap for certain non-homestead properties from 10% to 5%.

Locally, Lee County voters will see a countywide charter amendment seeking to switch to a single-member district system, an amendment seeking to set the number of three consecutive four-year terms served by elected officers, a measure to merge the Lee County Mosquito Control District to include all of Lee County, abolishing the Fort Myers Beach Mosquito Control District, and transferring the assets and liabilities to the Lee County Mosquito Control District, and a measure to merge the Fort Myers Beach and Iona-McGregor Fire Control and Rescue Service Districts.

Candidates present:

All candidates running for office in Lee County were invited to attend and participate in the event.



Each candidate spoke for 2 minutes before dispersing to talk to attendees.

Key policy subjects raised

Education and children

Jordan criticized the school district’s $3 billion budget as not student centered while also opposing teachers being released.

Johnson raised concerns regarding student literacy, the protection of public-school funding, and ensuring students get an education.

Infrastructure, growth, and quality of life

King focused on infrastructure keeping pace with Cape Coral’s growth, especially with rising costs for Utility Expansion Projects, which essentially convert homes from septic to the sewer system.

Taylor questioned whether growth and new development have improved roads, traffic, infrastructure, power reliability, and land preservation. He cited road safety and an aging powerplant and land conservation concerns, arguing that the county’s increased revenue hasn’t translated into better outcomes and criticized development decisions he said aren’t serving residents’ current needs.

Ware said Fort Myers has seen “stagnant movement” in achieving projects, such as sidewalk and road repairs, over the past 6 years and said it’s concerning because the city has collected more revenue from growth and property taxes, but residents don’t know where the money went.

Government accountability and public trust

Most candidates called for responsible spending, transparency, integrity, and clearer government decision-making.

Banyai said corruption and responsible spending are major concerns, describing herself as focusing on efficiency and effective governance referring to her “Fair and Free Florida Plan.”

Artis said accountability and integrity should mean making government understandable to residents so the public can better participate in decisions.

Newton and Rhodes both called for more access to elected officials where regular opportunities or concerns can be heard.

Vignieri said he would administer election laws fairly and make the election’s office easily accessible to people with questions or concerns.

Economy and household finances

Arias raised concern regarding the economy and job availability, particularly for young people. He also connected clean beaches and water to tourism and employment opportunities.

Haskin focused predominantly on federal spending and personal finances, calling for less borrowing and lowering inflation, adding he wants to protect people’s savings and retirement accounts.

King said rising costs for Cape Coral’s sewer conversion makes it more challenging for residents to remain in their homes and said the city find “ways of doing things more efficiently.

Environment, water, and climate

Arias said clean water and beaches matter to the economy through tourism and job opportunities. Banyai also expressed concern about water pollution and added that public funds should be spent on community priorities.

Silverberg said Florida should acknowledge that the climate is changing and prepare for its effects, including hurricane season and rapid storm intensification. He criticized public spending on Alligator Alcatraz and said he wants to prevent similar spending in the future making connections to his interest in spending on disaster response and mitigation efforts.

Representation and local control

Haskin proposed increasing the number of U.S. House members saying that smaller districts could make representation more responsive and impact the Electoral College increasing its number from 538.

Silverberg said he advocates for home rule, which he described as a local community’s ability to make decisions themselves.

Rhodes said Ward 3 residents feel ignored and called for restoring representation and implementing monthly advertised community meetings.

Jordan said that although she represents a school-board district, she serves the entire county and said she would remain available to stakeholders.

Newton drew on his background in the Air Force and law enforcement. He said residents should be able to speak with their elected official, whether they voted for them, while also pledging an open-door policy.

At the polls

Frankie Jennings-Kennix, a resident of downtown Fort Myers for 25 years at the event, said she is feeling more confident in her ability to make informed decisions in front of the ballot after meeting the candidates face-to-face while also learning more about proposed policy changes and implementations.

“This type of meeting can help people understand and make their own decision, rather than being influenced by social media,” Jennings-Kennix said. “There was quite a bit of information shared on the amendments, and it’s very important to understand when you vote the impact that it takes on a community and makes on an individual. This morning was a crucial, very important meeting as we approach the last few weeks of the voting period.”

While Frank said the league encourages everyone to vote, she said it doesn’t stop there.

“Our vote is our voice,” Frank said. “We need to make sure that our voice is known, both at the ballot box and after officials are elected to continue to communicate with them and make sure that they understand the important issues for citizens.”

The general election is slated for Nov. 3.

For more information about the 2026 general election, visit the Lee League of Women Voters, lee.vote or your county’s supervisor of elections website.

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