Will October end the Atlantic’s historic hurricane pause?

For more than three decades, every September in the Atlantic produced at least one hurricane—until now. The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season has entered October without producing a hurricane—a first in the modern satellite era. Eight storms have been named, but none has reached hurricane strength, extending the Atlantic’s hurricane drought to more than 11 months.

THE ATLANTIC’S HISTORICALLY QUIET RUN CONTINUES



Here we are on September 28, well past the climatological peak of hurricane season, and the 2026 Atlantic season remains remarkably quiet. In fact, it’s the quietest on record. So far, we’ve had just eight named storms (Hanna just… pic.twitter.com/37KaGxdQCq — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) September 28, 2026

This story examines how a rapidly strengthening El Niño and increased vertical wind shear have helped suppress development during what is normally the busiest part of the season. But October brings a geographic shift: tropical development becomes more likely in the Caribbean and Gulf, closer to Florida, sometimes emerging from the Central American Gyre.

I’ve argued that this El Niño event is likely the most deviant climate event we’ve witnessed. A magnitude I don’t think any climate scientist could have foreseen a year ago, even given our rapidly warming climate. Perhaps a Grey Swan event? Extremely unlikely, but impressively… pic.twitter.com/IcqyRa5DXj — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) October 1, 2026

Although past Super El Niño years suggest suppression could continue, hurricane season lasts through November 30. The historic inactivity has lowered the odds, but it has not eliminated Florida’s risk.But as the favored development zone shifts closer to Florida, meteorologist Leslie Hudson explains why a strengthening El Niño could continue suppressing activity—and why residents still cannot let down their guard.

If the entire 2026 season ends without a hurricane, it would become only the third hurricane-free Atlantic season in the official database, following 1907 and 1914. Records from that era are incomplete, however. Before satellites continuously monitored the Atlantic, hurricanes remaining far from land and shipping routes could have gone undetected.