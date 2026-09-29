A royal mess: King tides are back—and more annoying than ever

King tide season has returned to Florida earlier than usual, sparking widespread "sunny-day" coastal flooding across both the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts. Over the weekend and into Monday, high water submerged sections of the Hollywood Beach Boardwalk, flooded local businesses, and forced the closure of a two-mile stretch of State Road A1A in Fort Lauderdale.

Reminder: King tides are expected through Wednesday, September 30.



During this period, prepare for higher than normal tides that may cause flooding in low-lying areas.



NOAA peak tide time predictions:

9/28 at 9:57 PM

9/29 at 10:38 AM

9/30 at 11:28 AM



Water levels can remain… pic.twitter.com/XvfBemoXtK — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) September 28, 2026

King tides—the informal term for the highest astronomical tides of the year—occur when the gravitational pull of the sun, moon, and Earth align during a new or full moon at perigee. In Florida, this natural astronomical cycle is exacerbated by autumn ocean conditions, including warmer water thermal expansion, seasonal Gulf Stream variations, and persistent onshore winds.

Additional King Tide flooding will be possible along coastal Palm Beach, coastal Broward, coastal Miami-Dade and Mainland Monroe Counties tomorrow morning and evening during times of high tide. Saltwater is corrosive and hazardous to your vehicle, so make sure to avoid driving… pic.twitter.com/pUK4xrGNuj — Anthony Duarte (@AnthonyDuarte03) September 28, 2026

The state's unique geography and geology make it exceptionally vulnerable. Florida’s porous limestone bedrock allows rising saltwater to travel underground, lifting the water table and bubbling up through storm drains blocks inland from the coast, while also blocking rainfall runoff from draining effectively. With multiple king-tide cycles projected through late November and a developing El Niño pattern threatening to bring wetter weather and storm-driven onshore winds to coastal areas, tidal flooding risks could remain elevated throughout the season.

Flagler and Pershing in West Palm Beach at king tide high tide and high surf. @NWSMiami pic.twitter.com/Obvs8c8TBa — Kimberly Miller (@KMillerWeather) September 27, 2026

Every Fall, King tides creates a royal mess across Florida, This weekend was no exception. But the King tides are back a bit earlier this year. And it could be a long season. Over the weekend and again Monday water covered parts of the Hollywood Beach Boardwalk, flooded nearby businesses and forced Fort Lauderdale police to close two miles of A1A. With additional king-tide cycles still ahead—and a strengthening El Niño potentially compounding the flooding—Florida Storms meteorologist Leslie Hudson explains why the state is especially vulnerable and how residents can limit the damage.

King-tide impacts can begin up to two hours before the predicted peak and continue for roughly two hours afterward. The current South Florida window lasts through September 30. Additional periods are expected October 7 through 13, October 24 through 30, November 6 through 9 and November 23 through 26. Cities are responding with temporary pumps, backflow valves, higher roads, improved drainage and taller seawalls.