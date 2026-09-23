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Sanibel seeks residents' input in updating growth plan written in 1970s

WGCU | By Tom Bayles
Published September 23, 2026 at 9:10 PM EDT
The Sanibel Lighthouse survived Hurricane Ian and several others in the decades before that storm, but time will tell how well the plan for the city's future will fare compared to the one written decades before it
City of Sanibel
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WGCU
The Sanibel Lighthouse survived Hurricane Ian and several others in the decades before that storm, but time will tell how well the plan for the city's future will fare compared to the one written decades before it

Fifty years ago, the City of Sanibel was one year old, and the concerns then are the concerns now: hurricanes, traffic, development and protecting Sanibel's natural environment.

But one worry was left out of the plan because no one could imagine it then: rising ocean levels swamping the island.

The Sanibel Plan is how the city’s residents want to approach the future, whether dealing with hurricanes, increasing traffic, overdevelopment, conservation and now addressing sea level rise.

The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation says the public’s input is key now that officials are updating the plan.

A workshop Thursday, Sept. 24 will include a summary of the input so far and discussions about priorities for Sanibel's future.

The workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanibel Community House on Periwinkle Way.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
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WGCU NewsSanibel IslandLee CountyEnvironmentPopulation Growth
Tom Bayles
tbayles@wgcu.org
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