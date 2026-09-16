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The 'burnerverse' exploiting young women in college

NPR | By Juana Summers,
Mallory YuJason FullerManuela López Restrepo
Published September 16, 2026 at 4:50 PM EDT

Wired reporter EJ Dickson speaks with NPR's Juana Summers about an online community that targets and harasses young women with their own nonconsensual, sexually explicit images.

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Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a host of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Juana Summers
Mallory Yu
Mallory Yu is an associate producer for All Things Considered.
See stories by Mallory Yu
Jason Fuller
Manuela López Restrepo
Manuela López Restrepo is a producer and writer at All Things Considered.
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