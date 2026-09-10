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Florida’s hurricane peak: A quiet season with a complicated past

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published September 10, 2026 at 6:18 PM EDT

As of September 10, the Atlantic hurricane season has reached its climatological peak with something notably absent: hurricanes. Five named storms have formed so far in 2026, but none has strengthened into a hurricane, and overall storm energy remains far below normal for this point in the season. A strengthening El Niño is one of the major factors working against tropical development by increasing wind shear across the Atlantic.

But for Florida, a quiet peak is not an all-clear. History shows that some of the state’s most damaging hurricanes have struck during and even after the climatological peak. In 2004, as the Pacific transitioned into a weak El Niño, Florida was impacted by four hurricanes. And Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys on September 10, 2017 — the very date considered the statistical peak of the season.

Florida Storms meteorologist Leslie Hudson explains why 2026 has been so unusually quiet, what El Niño has to do with it, and why Florida’s complicated hurricane history remains an important reminder that the season is far from over.

And 2026 could soon make hurricane history for another reason. In the modern satellite era, the latest first hurricane of an Atlantic season formed on September 11 — a record shared by 2002 and 2013. So if the Atlantic makes it beyond September 11 (which is all but eminent) without producing a hurricane, 2026 would set a new satellite-era record for the latest first hurricane of the season.
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Leslie Hudson
Leslie Hudson is an experienced Multimedia Journalist and Digital Meteorologist whose career is marked by significant professional milestones. A trailblazer in the industry, she holds the distinction of being the first female AMS meteorologist in the Orlando market. Her extensive background in public safety and emergency management led to her being appointed by Florida’s Governor to the State of Florida’s Hurricane Catastrophic Fund Council from 2002 to 2007. Notably, she was the sole meteorologist in the state selected for this prestigious council.
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