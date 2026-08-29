Photos: See the aftermath of deadly flash floods in Nepal

In Carlo Collodi’s classic fairy tale, a lovable puppet experiences curious encounters and daring escapades on his way to becoming a real boy. But, says Director of Children’s Theatre Caroline Saldivar, Florida Studio Theatre’s adaptation of “Pinocchio” is more about the telling than the tale.
Charlie Blum is known locally for his commanding performances in “The Music Man” and “Gypsy.” But he is known worldwide as a major concert promoter, television producer and theater executive. During his 40-year career, he’s worked with virtually every major artist in show business from Frank Sinatra, Ringo Starr and Michael Jackson to Blake Shelton, Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton. He produced a number of Parton's shows over the years.
The Fort Myers Philharmonic’s inaugural concert takes place on Friday, September 11th at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Center. Marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, the concert will feature Samuel Barber's “Adagio for Strings” and Mozart’s “Requim” under the direction of Maestro Paul Nadler.