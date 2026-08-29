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Photos: See the aftermath of deadly flash floods in Nepal

NPR | By NPR Staff
Published August 29, 2026 at 10:22 AM EDT
An aerial view shows the aftermath of flooding along the Bhotekoshi River, which affected low-lying areas and settlements near the riverbanks in Nuwakot, Nepal, on August 28, 2026.
Ambir Tolang
/
AFP via Getty Images
An aerial view shows the aftermath of flooding along the Bhotekoshi River, which affected low-lying areas and settlements near the riverbanks in Nuwakot, Nepal, on August 28, 2026.

Nepal officials say the death toll continues to rise in Wednesday's floods that washed away communities in Nepal and Tibet, which is held by China. Thousands are missing in both areas.

Around 90 Americans are among the people unaccounted for, according to the U.S. State Department.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a glacial collapse triggered the floods.

The State Department said it would provide the region with $500,000 in aid for the rescue efforts.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Army soldiers help a family disembark from a helicopter after they are rescued from an area affected by flash flooding in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026.
Rajesh Kumar Singh / AP
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AP
Army soldiers help a family disembark from a helicopter after they are rescued from an area affected by flash flooding in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026.
A drone view of firefighters conducting search and rescue operations at a damaged road leading to Gyirong Port after a mudslide, in Gyirong county, Shigatse, Tibet Autonomous Region, China August 28, 2026.
cnsphoto / Reuters
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Reuters
A drone view of firefighters conducting search and rescue operations at a damaged road leading to Gyirong Port after a mudslide, in Gyirong county, Shigatse, Tibet Autonomous Region, China August 28, 2026.
A man sits amidst debris of a house deluged in sludge following flash floods at Devighat in Nepal's Nuwakot district.
Arun Sankar / AFP via Getty Images
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AFP via Getty Images
A man sits amidst debris of a house deluged in sludge following flash floods at Devighat in Nepal's Nuwakot district.
Nepal police collect details of missing people from relatives as they wait at Trishuli army camp, in Nepal's Nuwakot district.
Arun Sankar / AFP via Getty Images
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AFP via Getty Images
Nepal police collect details of missing people from relatives as they wait at Trishuli army camp, in Nepal's Nuwakot district.
Family members of missing flood victims react at the emergency ward of the Maharajgunj Medical Campus, part of the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Ritesh Shukla / Getty Images
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Getty Images
Family members of missing flood victims react at the emergency ward of the Maharajgunj Medical Campus, part of the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal.
An aerial view shows debris and mud covering an area following flash floods on August 28, 2026 in DevGhat village, Nepal.
Ritesh Shukla / Getty Images
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Getty Images
An aerial view shows debris and mud covering an area following flash floods on August 28, 2026 in DevGhat village, Nepal.
School students hold LED candles as they gather to pay their homage to people who died in Nepal's flash flood, in Chennai.
R. Satish Babu / AFP via Getty Images
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AFP via Getty Images
School students hold LED candles as they gather to pay their homage to people who died in Nepal's flash flood, in Chennai.
A woman salvages usable materials from her house deluged in sludge following flash floods at Devighat in Nepal's Nuwakot district.
Arun Sankar / AFP via Getty Images
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AFP via Getty Images
A woman salvages usable materials from her house deluged in sludge following flash floods at Devighat in Nepal's Nuwakot district.
Rescue team personnel search through debris and mud covering an area following flash floods in DeviGhat village, Nepal.
Ritesh Shukla / Getty Images
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Getty Images
Rescue team personnel search through debris and mud covering an area following flash floods in DeviGhat village, Nepal.
People look at photographs of people killed in flash floods displayed outside a government hospital to help relatives identify the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal
Dar Yasin / AP
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AP
People look at photographs of people killed in flash floods displayed outside a government hospital to help relatives identify the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal
People watch from a rooftop as houses lay deluged in sludge after flash floods at Trishuli in Nepal's Nuwakot district.
Arun Sankar / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
People watch from a rooftop as houses lay deluged in sludge after flash floods at Trishuli in Nepal's Nuwakot district.
A vehicle is seen in the aftermath of flash floods in Devighat in the Nuwakot district in Nepal
Niranjan Shrestha / AP
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AP
A vehicle is seen in the aftermath of flash floods in Devighat in the Nuwakot district in Nepal
An aerial view shows houses lying deluged in sludge after flash floods at Devighat, Bidur Municipality in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 27, 2026.
Prabin Ranabhat / AFP via Getty Images
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AFP via Getty Images
An aerial view shows houses lying deluged in sludge after flash floods at Devighat, Bidur Municipality in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 27, 2026.
Rescuers use an earthmover to carry a victim of flash flooding to safety along the Trishuli River in Nepal's Nuwakot district.
Niranjan Shrestha / AP
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AP
Rescuers use an earthmover to carry a victim of flash flooding to safety along the Trishuli River in Nepal's Nuwakot district.
Houses lie partially submerged in muddy water along a riverside after flash floods at Trishuli Bazar in Nepal's Nuwakot district.
Prabin Ranabhat / AFP via Getty Images
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AFP via Getty Images
Houses lie partially submerged in muddy water along a riverside after flash floods at Trishuli Bazar in Nepal's Nuwakot district.
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This story was compiled from reports by NPR News staff.
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