FCC head Brendan Carr says Disney free speech lawsuit is 'without merit'
ABC and its corporate parent, The Walt Disney Co., filed a lawsuit against the FCC Tuesday, accusing the agency of violating its First Amendment rights.
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ABC and its corporate parent, The Walt Disney Co., filed a lawsuit against the FCC Tuesday, accusing the agency of violating its First Amendment rights.
Copyright 2026 NPR