Photos: See the best photos from this year's total solar eclipse

Millions of people across Europe stepped outside Wednesday to watch a spectacular sunset with a solar eclipse.

The path of totality passed through portions of Greenland, Iceland and Spain and Portugal. It was the first solar eclipse visible from Spain's mainland since 1905, according to the European Space Agency.

A partial eclipse was expected to be visible in the northern parts of the United States, including from Alaska to North Carolina. The next partial solar eclipse will be visible across parts of the U.S. on Aug. 2, 2027. The next total solar eclipse will be visible in the contiguous U.S. on Aug. 23, 2044.

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Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters / Reuters People in Berlin record a video of the moon partially covering the sun during Wednesday's solar eclipse.

Bernadett Szabo / Reuters / Reuters People wear protective glasses to observe a partial solar eclipse in Budapest, Hungary.

Guglielmo Mangiapane / Reuters / Reuters A fish jumps out of the water as the moon partially covers the sun and briefly dims the afternoon light along the coast of Fregene, Italy, near Rome.

Alberto Saiz / AP / AP A beachgoer wearing special eclipse glasses looks up during the beginning phase of a solar eclipse at Puerto de Sagunto beach near València, Spain.

Marco di Marco / AP / AP The Hallgrímskirkja is seen in the dark during a total solar eclipse on a cloudy day in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Suzanne Plunkett / Reuters / Reuters A drone captures a picture of people wearing special protective glasses to observe a partial solar eclipse at the top of the St Mary's Church bell tower in Rickmansworth, Britain.

Cesar Manso / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images The sun's corona glows as the moon completely blocks the sun during the totality phase of a total solar eclipse as seen from Lodoso, Spain.

Ed Jones / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Staff from the University of Toulouse prepare equipment ahead of observing a partial solar eclipse on the summit of the Pic du Midi, in southern France.

Fredrick Sandberg / TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images / TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images A partial eclipse as seen from the Observatorielunden park in central Stockholm, Sweden.

Ina Fassbender / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People look to the partial solar eclipse in the landscape park of Halde Hoheward in Herten, a city in western Germany.

Owen Humphreys / PA Images via Getty Images / PA Images via Getty Images A view of the total eclipse, as the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, as seen from on board the Ambassador cruise ship Ambition, off the coast of Greenland.

Sarah Tilotta / Getty Images / Getty Images People gather to view a partial solar eclipse near Martello Tower 3 in Folkestone, England.

Markus Schreiber / AP / AP The moon partially covers the sun during a solar eclipse near as seen from the Molecule Man sculpture in Berlin.

Hugh Hastings / Getty Images / Getty Images A member of the public shows the four pairs of solar eclipse glasses they bought from a stall on Custom House Quay, in Falmouth, England.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images People watch as a wildfire climbs a hill near where thousands are set to gather to witness a total solar eclipse at the Monte de San Pedro park in A Coruña, along Spain's northwestern coast.