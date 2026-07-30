Florida hurricanes: In Florida, where — and how — you live matters

Hurricane vulnerability in Florida isn't just about landfall—it's built into the landscape. From high-rises facing extreme heat during power outages to marinas filled with displaced vessels, how and where you live in the Sunshine State fundamentally changes your hurricane experience. In this video, we explore the unique challenges of "vertical communities" and the growing issue of derelict boats after a storm.

OMG!!!! High winds launch a couch off of a high rise in San Francisco, nearly hitting someone down below. pic.twitter.com/QNPxz0x58E — Chad (@ChadBlue83) March 23, 2023

We look back at lessons learned from Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Helene to show why the most complicated problems often begin once the skies clear.

📢 Today (7/30) @ 11a, 1p, or 7p EDT



FL Tropical Training Week 2026 - Day 4



📝 What lessons have we previously learned?



Join a panel including:

🌀 National Hurricane Center

🦺 FL Division of Emergency Mgmt

👩‍💼 #FLwx NWS meteorologists



🔗 Sign-up & more: https://t.co/bhctagTW2q pic.twitter.com/JoXKRddnOo — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) July 30, 2026

In our ongoing hurricane #FastFact series, meteorologist Leslie Hudson breaks down these critical risks and explains why Florida’s recovery is about much more than just fixing roofs.

High-rise residents can face longer power outages, hotter indoor conditions, and more difficult recovery logistics after a storm. Along the water, damaged or displaced boats can quickly become navigation hazards, environmental hazards, and expensive obstacles to cleanup in the days and weeks that follow.