© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dr. Fauci grilled by Rand Paul and other Senate Republicans over COVID-19

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 29, 2026 at 11:51 AM EDT
Dr. Anthony Fauci is sworn in before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee at the Capitol, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Washington. (Allison Robbert/AP)
Allison Robbert/AP
Dr. Anthony Fauci is sworn in before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee at the Capitol, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Washington. (Allison Robbert/AP)

Dr. Anthony Fauci refused to answer questions on the origins of COVID-19 from the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee, accusing committee chair Sen. Rand Paul of having an “unhinged obsession” with him.

Under questioning, Fauci, who served as the federal government’s top infectious disease expert for decades, invoked his constitutional right under the Fifth Amendment not to incriminate himself.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Atlantic staff writer Katherine J. Wu about her latest article, “The Unmaking of Anthony Fauci.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
National News
Here & Now Newsroom
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU