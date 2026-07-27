© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Protests by a youth-led movement ousted India’s education minister. What’s next?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 27, 2026 at 12:05 PM EDT
Protesters celebrate after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following nationwide protests as part of the Cockroach Janta Party's protest movement in Mumbai, India, Sunday, July 26, 2026. (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)
Rafiq Maqbool/AP
Protesters celebrate after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following nationwide protests as part of the Cockroach Janta Party's protest movement in Mumbai, India, Sunday, July 26, 2026. (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

India’s education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, has resigned following days of protests from the youth-led ‘cockroach’ movement, who held him responsible for a series of leaks in nationwide entrance exams for professional schools.

Šumit Ganguly, a senior fellow and director of the Huntington Program on Strengthening U.S.-India Relations at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, joins Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan to discuss what happens now.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
National News
Here & Now Newsroom
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU