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Former immigration chief on what's next for ICE

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 20, 2026 at 12:13 PM EDT
A memorial grows at the site where Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was fatally shot by ICE agents, last week, on Monday, July 13, 2026, in Houston. (Karen Warren/AP)
Karen Warren/AP
A memorial grows at the site where Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was fatally shot by ICE agents, last week, on Monday, July 13, 2026, in Houston. (Karen Warren/AP)

Dozens of Democratic senators are demanding immediate, independent and transparent investigations into two fatal shootings by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The lawmakers signed onto a letter by Maine Sen. Angus King to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan talks about the latest at ICE with John Sandweg. He is a former ICE acting director who served from 2013 to 2014 under President Barack Obama.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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