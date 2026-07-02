Photos: Fans gather in the Bay Area for the World Cup match between the U.S. and Bosnia-Herzegovina

From watch parties outside the stadium in Santa Clara to gathering places across the San Francisco Bay Area, supporters of the United States and Bosnia-Herzegovina teams came together for a FIFA World Cup match that ended in a 2-0 U.S. victory and a place in the Round of 16. From pre-match anticipation to post-match celebrations for U.S. fans, photographers Beth LeBerge and Gina Castro of member station KQED documented the anticipation, community and celebration.
Meredith Nierman is the Senior Editor Network Visuals at NPR where she collaborates closely with NPR member stations nationwide to elevate photojournalism across the network. She brings over two decades of experience in visual media production and leadership for public media from her tenure at GBH (PBS and NPR Member organization) in Boston.
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The County Commission voted to maintain the burn ban due to continued dry conditions and ongoing wildfire concerns. During the meeting, commissioners and fire department staff discussed how rainfall has been inconsistent across Charlotte County, leaving many areas, particularly western Charlotte County, with little measurable rain.
Two decades ago this summer, a bottlenose dolphin made international headlines after he was spotted swimming through Sarasota Bay wearing an extra-large men’s Speedo. The dolphin, named Scrappy, was found caught in the swimsuit, unable to escape as the fabric cut deep into his soft, gray skin. Today, Scrappy is still alive, still swimming in Sarasota Bay — and thanks to researchers who freed him — helping tell a much bigger story about dolphin conservation.