© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

From backyard BBQs to Boomers: staying safe this Memorial Day Weekend

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published May 23, 2026 at 1:26 PM EDT

Memorial Day weekend in Florida is built for the outdoors — beaches, lakes, boats, cookouts, and ballfields.

But the weather danger here is often less about an all-day washout and more about how quickly a summer storm can turn a normal afternoon into a lightning emergency. And some of the most common places people run for cover are not actually safe. Meteorologist Leslie Hudson has some tips with the Youtube click below:

In addition to dangerous storms, rip currents along many Florida beaches are expected to remain dangerously high through the weekend and the Monday holiday.

The service’s tips on rip currents: Swim near a lifeguard. Don’t swim against the current. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
Tags
FPREN
Leslie Hudson
Leslie Hudson is an experienced Multimedia Journalist and Digital Meteorologist whose career is marked by significant professional milestones. A trailblazer in the industry, she holds the distinction of being the first female AMS meteorologist in the Orlando market. Her extensive background in public safety and emergency management led to her being appointed by Florida’s Governor to the State of Florida’s Hurricane Catastrophic Fund Council from 2002 to 2007. Notably, she was the sole meteorologist in the state selected for this prestigious council.
See stories by Leslie Hudson
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU