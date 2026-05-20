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New York Times report says U.S. and Israel planned to install former hardline president in Iran

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 20, 2026 at 11:51 AM EDT

The U.S. and Israel planned to install Iran’s former hardline President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as the country’s new leader, according to U.S. officials who spoke to The New York Times. Ahmadinejad has a history of extreme anti-American and anti-Israeli views.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Mark Mazzetti, an investigative reporter with The New York Times, about this plan and what we know about how it fell apart.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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