Why Florida’s rainy season is a statewide handoff

Florida’s rainy season is often treated like a start date. But statewide, it’s really a transition — one that spreads north through the state, then evolves through the summer as the atmosphere changes and the daily storm pattern shifts with it.

Rainy Season is back in Florida. It’s like magic! #flwx ⛈️⛈️⛈️ pic.twitter.com/t61Hz0cDEQ — Dylan Federico (@DylanFedericoWX) May 17, 2026

Florida Storms' meteorologist Leslie Hudson has more in the Youtube short below:

The homestretch of Florida’s rainy season usually arrives around Labor Day and carries into mid-October. It’s also one of the most variable stretches of the season, with rainfall often shaped by tropical systems, early cold fronts, and whatever pattern happens to take hold.

Rainy season starts with a bang this weekend! Watch as the rain piles up day by day. A little at first Saturday, then widespread downpours Sunday and Monday afternoon. Up to 3” in some lucky locations! ⛈️ #rain #storm #Florida pic.twitter.com/g5Q6f92Srt — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) May 16, 2026

And in many years, it’s that first real front through the state that brings the familiar rainy-season cycle to a close.