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No free lunch for some Charlotte County schools due to change in federal eligibility

WGCU | By Dayna Harpster
Published May 6, 2026 at 1:50 PM EDT
Harpster, Dayna

There’s no free lunch. That will be true at many Charlotte County schools next year.

Following Hurricane Ian, all Charlotte County schools qualified for the federal Community Eligibility Program for free breakfast and lunch. Recent changes in the program mean just eight district schools will qualify. Those that no longer qualify have populations that receive other federal nutrition assistance.

For the upcoming school year, eight CCPS schools will continue to qualify for CEP and will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students for the next four years: 

  • Peace River Elementary School
  • Baker/Pre-K Center
  • The Academy
  • Neil Armstrong Elementary School
  • Kingsway Elementary School
  • Meadow Park Elementary School
  • Port Charlotte Middle School
  • Murdock Middle School

In addition, students who do pay for breakfast and lunch will pay more next year in a measure approved by the school board Monday. Prices are going up more than a dollar a day. The breakfast price will go from $1.20 to $2.50. Lunch for elementary students will go from $2.40 to $3.75; middle school students will pay $4.15 rather than $2.60; high school students will also pay $4.15 rather than $2.80.

This is the first increase in meal prices in 11 years, according to the board.
Dayna Harpster
See stories by Dayna Harpster
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