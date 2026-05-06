Lack of stable housing can contribute to declining health, study shows

A recent study showed that older people who experienced poor quality of housing and unstable finances are at increased risk of rapid physical and mental decline as they age.

The study, published in the journal Ageing [sic] and Society, looked at more than 15,000 men and women in England over age 50. Factors including low income, being an older renter, food insecurity, and homelessness were shown to predict a lack of robust health.

Being widowed or living alone was associated with a small increase in frailty risk, while being divorced showed no significant effect.

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