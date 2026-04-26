Photos: The aftermath of the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting

The annual White House Correspondents' Dinner ended abruptly Saturday night after gunfire was exchanged between suspect Cole Allen and Secret Service agents at the Washington Hilton hotel in Washington, D.C. One agent was injured after having been shot in his bulletproof vest and has been released from the hospital.
President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and several White House staff and cabinet members, who were not injured, were rushed from the hotel.
Allen, who is believed to have traveled from Torrance, Calif. to Washington, D.C., was arrested on the scene and is currently in custody.
President Donald Trump was reported uninjured and other top leaders of the United States were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents after an unspecified threat. There did not immediately appear to be any injuries, and one law-enforcement official said a shooter opened fire. The Secret Service and other authorities swarmed the banquet hall at the Washington Hilton as guests ducked under tables by the hundreds. "Out of the way, sir!" someone yelled. Others yelled to duck. Some in the crowd reported hearing what they believed to be five to eight shots fired. The banquet hall — where hundreds of prominent journalists, celebrities and national leaders were awaiting Trump's speech — was immediately evacuated.It was not immediately clear what happened.
Florida’s Legislature is set to consider a new congressional map starting Tuesday in Tallahassee, inserting the state in President Donald Trump’s tit-for-tat effort to maintain Republican control of Congress after November’s elections.