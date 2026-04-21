U.S.-Iran ceasefire nears its end. And, Fed chair nominee faces tough hearing

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Today is the final full day of the ceasefire agreement between the U.S., Israel and Iran. The future of peace talks remains uncertain. A temporary ceasefire remains in place in Lebanon, but people there are closely monitoring the situation between the U.S. and Iran.

Atta Kenare / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Commuters drive past a giant billboard referring to the Strait of Hormuz along a busy street in Tehran, Iran, on Sunday.

🎧 NPR's Kat Lonsdorf, who is in south Lebanon, tells Up First that there is a sense there that if U.S.-Iran talks fall apart, so will the temporary ceasefire that pauses the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. Life hasn't returned to normal for residents in Lebanon as Israel continues to occupy significant land along the border to prevent Hezbollah attacks. Many of the more than one million people displaced in this war cannot return home. People Londsorf spoke to told her they question how long Israel will occupy the land, even if the ceasefire extends. The last time Israel occupied Southern Lebanon, it did so for nearly two decades.

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer has resigned amid an internal investigation for alleged misconduct. She is the third member of Trump's cabinet to depart during his second term. White House communications director Steven Cheung announced she was leaving on X, saying Chavez-DeRemer had done a "phenomenal job in her role." Cheung said Chavez-DeRemer plans to transition into a role in the private sector.

🎧 The investigation into Chavez-DeRemer has lasted for months, and several of her senior staffers have either resigned or been fired over the past couple of months, NPR's Andrea Hsu says. Reports from the New York Post and other media outlets allege there were complaints that she had an affair with a subordinate. She also faces complaints of drinking on the job and taking staff to a strip club. Chavez-DeRemer allegedly used taxpayer-funded travel for trips to Las Vegas and other locations to be with family and friends. NPR hasn't independently verified these claims, but knows the investigation is ongoing. Sources at the Labor Department say Chavez-DeRemer was not in Washington much while she was leading the department because she launched an America at Work listening tour that took her to all 50 states.

Kevin Warsh, President Trump's pick to serve as the next chair of the Federal Reserve, is gearing up for a tough confirmation hearing today before the Senate Banking Committee. As Warsh enters the hot seat, he is likely to face questions about inflation, borrowing costs and how he will handle Trump's expectations for the new Fed chair to lead the way in lowering interest rates. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said he is poised to block a vote on Warsh until the Justice Department calls off its investigation into the Fed.

🎧 Tillis, along with current Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and a federal judge, claim the investigation is part of a pressure campaign by Trump to push Powell to lower interest rates or step aside, NPR's Scott Horsley says. But Horsley adds that it may backfire. Even though Powell's term as Fed chairman is scheduled to expire next month, he could end up staying longer. The administration might find a way to end the investigation so Warsh can replace Powell, but Horsley says the White House and Justice Department show no signs of moving in that direction. Warsh, who previously earned a reputation as an inflation hawk during his time on the Fed's governing board, now argues that the Fed has room to cut rates without igniting inflation. He says this is thanks to artificial intelligence, which he believes will make workers more productive in the future. His shifting stance raises concerns among Democrats on the committee that Warsh will bend whichever way the White House desires, Horsley says.

Today's listen

Brian Mann / NPR / NPR Tijuca National Forest spreads over roughly fifteen square miles in Rio de Janeiro. It's the world's largest urban rain forest. Hiking trails, waterfalls and dense forests offer a respite from the city's bustle and sprawl.

Rio de Janeiro is home to the world's largest urban rainforest, filled with soaring tree canopies, waterfalls and miles of hiking trails. NPR's Brian Mann embarked on an adventure through Tijuca National Park, starting on a packed tram that whisked tourists up Corcovado Mountain, rising more than 2,000 feet above the city. "I came for a taste of wildness," Mann said. He chose to explore the steep, often ankle-twisting trails, battling the steamy heat and taking breaks near streams to refill his water bottle. Mann says that as he descended, the forest grew increasingly wild. Listen to the sounds of Mann's venture or read more about his trek.

Picture show

Annie Rice for NPR / Shark Attack drives on the dirt course during Monster Truck Wars on Feb. 14, 2026, in Levelland, Texas.

Monster trucks are among the fastest-growing segments of family entertainment, with shows geared toward young children. Recently, the Mallet Event Center and Arena in Levelland, Texas, was packed with families wearing protective earmuffs and sporting shirts for legendary monster trucks like "Grave Digger" and "Bigfoot." In 1979, the first monster truck was a modified Ford F-250 pickup. Today's monster trucks feature custom components like massive tires made from a rubber/plastic mix. The vehicles can weigh 6 tons and cost up to $300,000. As more shows pop up nationwide, the stunts keep getting more extreme. Take a look at a recent thrilling event.

3 things to know before you go

Mario Tama / Getty Images / Getty Images In this photo illustration, The Onion website is displayed on a computer screen, showing a satirical story titled Here's Why I Decided To Buy 'InfoWars', on November 14, 2024 in Pasadena, California.

The Onion has a new deal to take over conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' far-right media company, Infowars. If a Texas judge approves the deal, the satirical website can resume turning Jones' platform into a parody of itself. Tim Cook, 65, announced yesterday in a letter that he is stepping down as Apple CEO. John Ternus, the company's new leader, takes over in September. A thief stole more than two dozen rare books from John Hay Whitney's Long Island estate between 1982 and 1989. Yesterday, a grandson of Whitney announced that 17 books that resurfaced last year will be returned to the family and auctioned off. The proceeds will then be donated. (via Gothamist)

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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