Voices from gaza after ceasefire

FGCU students got a taste of alien abduction and animal testing recently as peta2 brought its virtual reality simulation “Abduction” to campus. The event invited students to step into a simulated scenario designed to mirror what peta2 said were experiences animals endure in laboratory testing.
On a warm April morning at the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge, visitors gathered under a pavilion to do something out of their comfort zones. Many people run when they hear the steady hum of a honeybee. But on April 2, an audience went against their natural instincts to avoid bees but leaned in to observe them. Inside a sealed glass hive, thousands of honeybees moved in a steady rhythm, building, communicating and working together.