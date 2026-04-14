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Jesuit priest shares how Catholics are reacting to Trump's criticism of Pope Leo

NPR | By A Martínez
Published April 14, 2026 at 4:40 AM EDT

NPR speaks with Father James Martin, a Jesuit priest and author, about how Catholics are reacting to President Trump's recent criticism of Pope Leo.

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A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
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