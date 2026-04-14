Jesuit priest shares how Catholics are reacting to Trump's criticism of Pope Leo
NPR speaks with Father James Martin, a Jesuit priest and author, about how Catholics are reacting to President Trump's recent criticism of Pope Leo.
Copyright 2026 NPR
At WGCU, we believe our stories should be accessible to all. We are aligning our digital platforms with ADA standards. If this content isn’t working, contact memberservices@wgcu.org or (239) 590-2500.
NPR speaks with Father James Martin, a Jesuit priest and author, about how Catholics are reacting to President Trump's recent criticism of Pope Leo.
Copyright 2026 NPR