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Peru election stretches into a second day after ballot delivery failures

NPR | By The Associated Press
Published April 13, 2026 at 1:08 AM EDT
Voters line up outside a polling station during general elections in Lima, Peru, Sunday, April 12, 2026.
Guadalupe Pardo
/
AP
Voters line up outside a polling station during general elections in Lima, Peru, Sunday, April 12, 2026.

Updated April 13, 2026 at 11:23 AM EDT

LIMA, Peru — Thousands of Peruvians were back at the polls on Monday for a second day of voting after failure to deliver ballots to voting centers extended Sunday's election by a day.

Electoral authorities granted the one-day extension to more than 52,000 voters in Peru's capital, Lima. Peruvians registered to vote in Orlando, Florida, and Paterson, New Jersey, were also allowed to vote Monday for similar reasons.

Voting is mandatory for Peruvians from the ages of 18 to 70. Failure to do so comes with a fine of up to $32.

A former minister, a comedian and a political dynasty heiress are among 35 candidates vying to become Peru's ninth president in just 10 years.

The election comes as a surge in violent crime and corruption has fueled widespread discontent among voters, who largely view candidates as dishonest and unprepared for the presidency. Many of the contenders have responded to the crime concerns with wide-ranging proposals, including building megaprisons, restricting food for prisoners and reinstating the death penalty for serious crimes.

A voter looks at a ballot before marking his candidates during general elections in Lima, Peru, on Sunday, April 12, 2026.
Martin Mejia / AP
/
AP
A voter looks at a ballot before marking his candidates during general elections in Lima, Peru, on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

Nurse Heidy Justiniano had not decided who to vote for while already in line outside a public school in Lima.

"There's so much crime, so many robberies on every corner; a bus driver was killed. What matters most to us right now is safety, the lives of every person," Justiniano, 33, said. "Politicians don't always keep their promises. This time, we have to choose our president wisely so that he can improve Peru."

More than 27 million people are registered to vote. Of those, about 1.2 million cast ballots abroad, mainly in the United States and Argentina.

A presidential candidate needs more than 50% of votes to win outright. However, a runoff in June is virtually assured given the deeply divided electorate and the pool of candidates, the largest in the Andean country's history.

Voters are also being asked to choose the members of a bicameral Congress for the first time in more than 30 years, following recent legislative reforms that concentrate significant power in the new upper chamber.

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