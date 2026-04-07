© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. strikes Kharg Island as Trump threatens to wipe out Iran's bridges and power plants

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 7, 2026 at 11:56 AM EDT

The U.S. attacked military targets on Iran’s main oil depot in the Persian Gulf, Kharg Island, on Tuesday morning. The attacks come as Trump is threatening to bomb all of Iran’s bridges and power plants if it doesn’t reopen the Strait of Hormuz by 8 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday night.

NPR international correspondent Daniel Estrin joins us with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
National News
Here & Now Newsroom
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU