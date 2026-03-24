Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
What is the measure of a life? FST Associate Artist Ben Liebert says that’s an apt description of “Birthday Candles.” It’s 107 years of life packed into 90 minutes – with a real cake baked onstage every night.