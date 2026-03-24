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Cold weather and Colds: the Winter myth explained

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published March 24, 2026 at 12:15 AM EDT

It’s one of the most common warnings we hear every winter — bundle up, or you’ll catch a cold. But the science behind winter illness tells a slightly different story.

Florida Storms meteorologist Leslie Hudson explains why cold weather itself isn’t actually what makes us sick.

https://youtu.be/t7pC5ojPkwY

While winter brings more coughs and runny noses, doctors say it’s not the cold causing illness—it’s how we gather and share indoor air this time of year.
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