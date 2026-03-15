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How the U.S. is using AI in the war in Iran

NPR | By Ryan Benk,
Ayesha Rascoe
Published March 15, 2026 at 8:09 AM EDT

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Lauren Kahn of Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technology about the role of artificial intelligence in war.

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Ryan Benk
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
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