Organist shares how his childhood music lessons led him to a lifelong passion

The Florida Legislature is set to pass a measure as soon as this week that would protect the identities of police officers and crime victims, more than two years after the state Supreme Court struck down portions of legislation known as “Marsy’s Law.” Marsy’s Law was initially a constitutional amendment that Florida voters approved in 2018. It intended to protect crime victims from having their identities revealed under Florida’s public records law. However, some police agencies began invoking Marsy’s Law for officers who used lethal force in the field, under the idea that the officers were victims, as well.