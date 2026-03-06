Organist shares how his childhood music lessons led him to a lifelong passion

In a pivotal scene in Cypress Lake High’s production of Sarah Ruhl’s “Eurydice,” Gabe Cruz and Ella Maas submerge themselves in a black plastic-lined trough of water that represents the Acheron or River of Woe. Then they sprawl, soaking wet, on the stage floor as the story progresses to its conclusion. By the time the play ends, Cruz and Maas are chilled to the bone, proving the adage that artists truly must suffer for their art.
The Florida Legislature is set to pass a measure as soon as this week that would protect the identities of police officers and crime victims, more than two years after the state Supreme Court struck down portions of legislation known as “Marsy’s Law.” Marsy’s Law was initially a constitutional amendment that Florida voters approved in 2018. It intended to protect crime victims from having their identities revealed under Florida’s public records law. However, some police agencies began invoking Marsy’s Law for officers who used lethal force in the field, under the idea that the officers were victims, as well.