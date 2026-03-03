© 2026 WGCU News
Morning news brief

NPR | By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published March 3, 2026 at 4:41 AM EST

U.S. urges Americans across Middle East to leave as war with Iran intensifies, Congress expected to vote on Trump's war powers, voters head to polls for Senate primaries in North Carolina and Texas.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
