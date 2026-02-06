Florida’s Citrus Industry Takes Another Hit After Rare Multi-Day Freeze

While a brief cold snap can actually benefit citrus by concentrating sugars and enhancing flavor, growers say this freeze was far more intense — and far more dangerous.

The multi-day freeze in late January and early February forced many farmers to rely on aggressive irrigation techniques, spraying trees continuously to create protective layers of ice. That process helps shield fruit, blossoms, and young buds from freezing solid — but it requires precise timing, constant monitoring, and significant resources.

The timing of the cold snap also raised concerns. The freeze arrived during the harvest of early-season citrus varieties, including Hamlins, and coincided with early blooms. While that could mean a tighter, higher-quality bloom for citrus later this March, growers warn the cold may also impact production further down the line — including potential effects on the 2027 mango crop.

As for yield, the benefits come with risks. Some fruit exposed to the cold may develop a sweeter taste, but the prolonged nature of this freeze increased the chances of damage to blossoms and young fruit. Several growers are already warning that losses may not be fully realized until next season’s crop is evaluated.

In Florida, freezes can act as a natural flavor enhancer — but only when they’re brief. This event crossed that line. It delivered a short-term boost for some fruit while forcing farmers into an all-out effort to keep the cold from wiping out the harvest entirely.

Agriculture officials estimate 8-10% of the State's citrus crops may have been damaged by the freezing temperatures. Florida Storm's digital meteorologist Leslie Hudson has more.

Warmer weather is expected to return next week, but continued battles with greening disease, drought, and increased production costs also increase the vulnerabilities of Florida's citrus farmers.