Free webinar to help Charlotte County businesses prep for 2026 hurricane season

Charlotte County Economic Development, in partnership with local chambers and regional organizations, will host a free Business Hurricane Season Preparedness Webinar at noon on May 6 to help local businesses prepare for, respond to, and recover from severe weather events.

The virtual session will be held via Microsoft Teams and is open to businesses across the region.

As hurricane season approaches, this 60-minute webinar will connect business owners and operators with emergency management professionals and community partners who can provide guidance on protecting employees, safeguarding assets, and maintaining operations.

Participants will hear directly from Charlotte County Emergency Management, FloridaCommerce, the Florida SBDC at FGCU, CareerSource Southwest Florida, United Way, local chambers and more on available resources, local risks, and strategies to strengthen business resilience.

Attendees will gain practical tools to minimize downtime, accelerate recovery efforts, and ensure continuity in the face of potential storms. The webinar is offered at no cost and is designed to provide actionable takeaways businesses can implement immediately.

Businesses are encouraged to register in advance to secure their spot and take a proactive step toward hurricane preparedness.

For more information or to register, visit the event page. https://tinyurl.com/3yh8shw7

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