© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Calling all creative kids, enter art work to be featured on a poster as part of Earth Month

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published April 17, 2026 at 12:21 PM EDT
Watercolor painting by artist Barbara Swift
Courtesy of Arts Bonita
/
Arts Bonita
Watercolor painting by artist Barbara Swift.

Okay kids, time to put your creativity on the art easel and have a chance to have your work become a featured poster for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The contest is open to students in grades 4 through 12. This year's theme is "See the Sea Floor: Discover Florida Beneath the Waves."

The event is meant to highlight the Florida Seafloor Mapping Initiative, a statewide effort using advanced tools like sonar and LiDAR to reveal underwater landscapes, coral reefs and hidden geological features.

Students are encouraged to let their creativity shine by illustrating what they imagine lies beneath the surface.

Contest Details:
Deadline — April 22. All entries must be received by 5 p.m.
Submission Requirements — Students in grades 4-12 may submit original drawings, paintings or digital artwork using any medium.

A completed entry form must accompany all submissions. Winning students will be selected from each age group (grades 4-5, 6-8 and 9-12) within each of DEP’s six district regions.

Regional winners will receive an Aquatic Preserves reusable water bottle and advance to a statewide contest. From those regional winners, one grand prize winner in each grade category will receive a full-sized printed poster of their artwork.

Winners will be announced on April 30, 2026. For contest rules, guidelines and more ways to celebrate Earth Day, visit floridadep.gov/comm/comm/ campaign/earthday2026.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Environment WGCU NewsEarth DayFlorida Department of Environmental Protection
Eileen Kelley
See stories by Eileen Kelley
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU