Calling all creative kids, enter art work to be featured on a poster as part of Earth Month

Okay kids, time to put your creativity on the art easel and have a chance to have your work become a featured poster for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The contest is open to students in grades 4 through 12. This year's theme is "See the Sea Floor: Discover Florida Beneath the Waves."

The event is meant to highlight the Florida Seafloor Mapping Initiative, a statewide effort using advanced tools like sonar and LiDAR to reveal underwater landscapes, coral reefs and hidden geological features.

Students are encouraged to let their creativity shine by illustrating what they imagine lies beneath the surface.

Contest Details:

Deadline — April 22. All entries must be received by 5 p.m.

Submission Requirements — Students in grades 4-12 may submit original drawings, paintings or digital artwork using any medium.

A completed entry form must accompany all submissions. Winning students will be selected from each age group (grades 4-5, 6-8 and 9-12) within each of DEP’s six district regions.

Regional winners will receive an Aquatic Preserves reusable water bottle and advance to a statewide contest. From those regional winners, one grand prize winner in each grade category will receive a full-sized printed poster of their artwork.

Winners will be announced on April 30, 2026. For contest rules, guidelines and more ways to celebrate Earth Day, visit floridadep.gov/comm/comm/ campaign/earthday2026.

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