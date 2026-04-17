Micosukee tribe 24-hour fishing Tournement hopes to rid waterways of exotic swamp invaders kicks off 4-17

The Miccosukee Tribe's Swamp Invaders Fishing Tournament is underway.

This 24-hour event allows anglers to show off their skills and compete with fellow anglers to catch and remove invasive exotic species from the swamp.

The intent of the tournament is to better inform the public about the negative effects of exotic fish, encourage fishing to remove exotic fish, and restore the native fishery and the Everglades.

The tournament starts at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 17 and ends at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 18. Anglers will compete for cash prizes. The event will also include giveaways.

In addition to the tournament, there will be day of Miccosukee Earth Day festivities on April 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. There's live music, tribal arts, alligator wrestling and conservation education programs.

Fishing for this tournament is in the Everglades at the Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area (a.k.a. Water Conservation Area 3A).

Competitors must be registered and weigh-in their catch between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 18. Weigh-in will be at Miccosukee Indian Village.

The fishing tournament is an individual event. If you are fishing with others, each member of your party must register individually.

Registration can be done online before the event or in person. T-shirts will be provided while supplies last.

In-person registrants will need to enter through the Miccosukee Indian Village , 500 U.S. 41.

In-person registration fees must be paid in cash at the Fish and Wildlife’s check-in booth.

The goal of the Swamp Invaders Fishing Tournament is the removal of exotic fish and the harmful effects they have on the ecosystem. If native fish are caught as by-catch during the tournament fishing, these fish must be returned immediately to the water unharmed. Native fish will not be included in any categories in this tournament.

Butterfly Peacock bass are regulated under state law as a sport fish. Anglers may catch, remove, and submit Peacock Bass for this tournament; however, anglers must comply with Florida regulations.

Grass carp may not be caught. Possession of grass carp is illegal as they were released intentionally for aquatic plant control purposes.

All fish must be caught in compliance with the State of Florida regulations and within legal fishing areas.

Cash prizes will be awarded:

Most weight of exotic fish — First place wins $500. Second place wins$250. Third place wins $125.



— First place wins $500. Second place wins$250. Third place wins $125. Exotic slam – The number of different exotic fish species caught. First placewins $300. Second place wins $150. Third place wins $75.



The number of different exotic fish species caught. First placewins $300. Second place wins $150. Third place wins $75. Largest exotic fish caught by weight — First place wins $100. Second place wins $50. Third place wins $25.

Entry fees are $15 for children 10 and under and $25 for those 11 years old and up.

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