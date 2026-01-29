© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ENCORE: Blues musician James “Super Chikan” Johnson

WGCU | By John Davis
Published January 29, 2026 at 10:46 AM EST

For more than 20 years, James “Super Chikan” Johnson has performed with an all-female backing band, “The Fighting Cocks.” The self-taught, Clarksdale, Mississippi based musician has performed at festivals across the country and internationally.

His debut album “Blues Come Home to Roost” came out in 1997, and he’s recorded nine subsequent albums, including his latest, “From Hill Country to Mississippi Delta Blues,” recorded with collaborator Terry “Harmonica” Bean.

In addition to writing, performing, and recording music, Super Chikan makes his own handcrafted instruments from recycled parts. These highly coveted original instruments have been purchased by the likes of Paul Simon and former President Bill Clinton.

His accolades include garnering the Mississippi Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts, a Blues Music Award for Traditional Blues Album of the year in 2010, five Living Blues Awards from Living Blues Magazine, and he was honored with a plaque on the Clarksdale Walk of Fame in 2011.

While here in Southwest Florida in March 2025, Super Chikan stopped by WGCU for a wide-ranging conversation about his life’s journey through music, how he got his nickname, and memories of blues legends like Muddy Waters performing at porch parties on his grandfather Ellis Johnson’s porch. Those porch parties were actually a front for covert efforts to liberate Black sharecroppers. We’ll listen back to that conversation.
Tags
Gulf Coast LifeGulf Coast Life Arts EditionArts & CultureBluesMusic
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU