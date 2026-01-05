© 2026 WGCU News
These California students found lessons of hope in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire

By Student Podcast Challenge
Published January 5, 2026 at 4:05 PM EST

One year after the Los Angeles wildfires, a group of California elementary schoolers document the impact — including the hope, kindness and community that rose from the ashes.

This is an excerpt from "Rising From The Ashes: Southern California's Wildfires" by students of MagTV at Magnolia Elementary School in Carlsbad, Calif.. Their story was a finalist in the 2025 NPR Student Podcast Challenge.

Copyright 2026 NPR
