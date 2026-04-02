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Fire along I-75 in Charlotte County closes one lane northbound near Charlotte-Lee line

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published April 2, 2026 at 6:32 PM EDT
Flames in a wooded area west of I-75 just north of the Charlotte County Line from Lee County.
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Flames in a wooded area west of I-75 just north of the Charlotte County Line from Lee County.
FHP
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Melvin Vigo Lugo/WGCU
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The Florida Highway Patrol and firefighting units were on scene of a brush fire near Northbound Interstate 75 at mile marker 150 Thursday evening.

The northbound Interstate 75 outside lane was closed in the area of the roughly 90-acre brush fire. State fire officials said the blaze was 85 percent contained as of 6;50 p.m.

State Troopers will continue to monitor throughout the night. Please travel with caution.

A steady rain was helping to dampen the flames on the west side of the interstate.

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