Trump Vetoes Water Project

The Florida Supreme Court on Monday unanimously rejected a proposal by Attorney General James Uthmeier that would have allowed certain state government lawyers to practice in Florida for up to three years without taking the Florida Bar exam.
A cold blast will take over Florida just in time to end the year, and many will wake up to one of the coldest, if not the most frigid, air masses of the season so far. Be extra careful when handling fireworks. It's going to be dry!
The Town of Fort Myers Beach will begin issuing violation notices in the coming weeks to short-term rental properties that are not registered with the Town. The Town has identified approximately 500 short-term rentals currently operating without the required registration. Many of these rentals are managed by property management companies that have not completed the registration process.