Trump Vetoes Water Project

By Huo Jingnan
Published January 2, 2026 at 4:49 AM EST

President Trump has vetoed a bill to help finish a water pipeline in Colorado, saying it's about "fiscal sanity." Critics of the veto say it's a form of political retaliation.

Huo Jingnan
Huo Jingnan (she/her) is an assistant producer on NPR's investigations team.
