Florida state parks offering free admission over July 4th weekend

As the nation celebrates America’s 250th anniversary, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection is waiving admission fees for Florida State Parks from Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5.

Florida’s state parks offer outdoor recreation opportunities across a range of landscapes, from caverns to wetlands to springs to beaches.

Visitors will find activities including hiking, camping, wildlife viewing, swimming, paddling and horseback riding. Cultural and historical resources include forts, battlefields, archaeological sites and historic landmarks.

“While every July 4th is special, we recognize this Independence Day is a significant moment in our nation’s history,” said DEP Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “I invite all Floridians, their friends and their family to our state parks to enjoy the outdoors, make new memories and support our treasured public lands.”

Florida’s state park system is the only four-time winner of the NRPA’s National Gold Medal Award, highlighting the state’s commitment to protecting precious natural resources while maximizing public access and environmental stewardship.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection American bald eagle at Myakka State park, Sarasota

Florida State Parks are also essential to local economies and communities throughout the state, forming the beating heart of Florida’s ecotourism industry and cultural identity. In the last fiscal year, Florida State Parks welcomed over 28 million visitors and contributed an estimated $3.6 billion in statewide economic impact.

Please note: Free admission applies to day-use only and excludes Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park, Skyway Fishing Pier State Park and Weeki Wachee Springs State Park. All other fees, including overnight accommodations, special events, concessions and rentals from park vendors, will remain in effect.

Find your park and plan your visit at FloridaStateParks.org. To learn more about Florida’s role in America’s 250th anniversary, visit America250FL.com.

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