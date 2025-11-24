Pentagon investigates Democrat senator for telling troops to refuse 'illegal orders'

The Pentagon says it's opening an investigation into Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly in the wake of a video of Democratic lawmakers urging servicemembers not to comply with 'illegal orders."

The Trump administration has faced legal questions about deployment of National Guard troops domestically and deadly airstrikes on boats suspected of drug smuggling in the Caribbean.

In the case of Sen. Kelly, the Pentagon put out a statement saying that it had "received serious allegations of misconduct against Captain Mark Kelly, USN (Ret.)," and that "a thorough review of these allegations has been initiated to determine further actions, which may include recall to active duty for court-martial proceedings or administrative measures."

Kelly, a former Navy captain, combat pilot and astronaut, was one of six former military or intelligence officials who made the video, which prompted a furious backlash from the White House.

Only Kelly, as a formally retired officer, can be recalled by the Pentagon to face court martial — it is exceedingly rare for that to happen and it's unclear if defense officials will indeed follow through on the threat.

