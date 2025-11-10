© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Car explosion near Red Fort in India's capital kills at least 8 people, police say

By The Associated Press
Published November 10, 2025 at 11:05 AM EST
Ambulances are lined up at the scene after a car explosion near the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, India, on Monday.
AP
/
AP
Ambulances are lined up at the scene after a car explosion near the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, India, on Monday.

NEW DELHI — A car exploded near the historic Red Fort in India's capital Monday, killing at least eight people, injuring several others and triggering a fire that damaged several vehicles parked nearby, New Delhi police said.

Several fire engines rushed to the scene after the blast was reported near one of the gates of the Red Fort metro station, the city's fire services said. The cause of the explosion remained unclear.

Sanjay Tyagi, a spokesman for the city's police force, told The Associated Press that at least 8 people were killed, and several others injured. "We are investigating the cause of the blast," he said.

Formerly an imperial palace, the Red Fort is a major tourist attraction in New Delhi. Local media footage showed damaged vehicles and a police cordon at the site.

A witness who lives near the site told the NDTV broadcaster that he heard a "window-shattering sound" and then saw flames engulfing multiple vehicles.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
National News
The Associated Press
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Environment
    Gray Catbirds – “Skulkers” and Hunters in Dense Vegetation
    Dr. Jerry Jackson
    Gray Catbirds are in a bird family known as the “Mimidae” – because they mimic other birds, other animals, and even mechanical sounds. Other members of their family in Florida include the Brown Thrasher and the Northern Mockingbird – two excellent mimics that we often see and hear year-round as they feed, sing, and nest in relatively open vegetation. They often mimic the vocalizations of other bird species and it has been suggested that their mimicry may send the message that the area is crowded – and cause other birds to search for food elsewhere.
  • FILE - SNAP EBT information sign is displayed at a gas station in Riverwoods, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file)
    Government & Politics
    Trump administration demands states 'undo' full SNAP payouts as states warn 'catastrophic impact'
    The Associated Press
    President Donald Trump's administration is demanding that states reverse full SNAP benefits issued under recent court orders. The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed those rulings, affecting 42 million Americans who rely on the program. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's demand follows warnings from over two dozen states about potential "catastrophic operational disruptions" if they aren't reimbursed for benefits authorized before the stay. Nonprofits and Democratic attorneys general had sued to maintain the program, winning favorable rulings last week. Wisconsin, for example, loaded benefits for 700,000 residents but now faces financial strain.
  • Government & Politics
    New Big Carlos Pass Bridge to open to traffic on Friday, Nov. 14
    WGCU Staff
    Traffic will shift to the new Big Carlos Pass bridge overnight Thursday, Nov. 13.