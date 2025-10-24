Two million pounds of pork jerky recalled; possible contamination; distributed to Costco, Sam's Club

Approximately 2,277,540 pounds of a ready-to-eat Korean barbecue pork jerky product shipped to Costco and Sam's Club sites nationwide that may be contaminated with pieces of metal is being recalled, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The affected jerky product made by LSI, Inc., an Alpena, S.D. establishment, has a one-year shelf-life with “best by” dates ranging October 23, 2025, through September 23, 2026, printed on the side of the packaging. The following product is subject to recall [view labels]:

14.5-oz. and 16-oz. plastic pouches containing “GOLDEN ISLAND fire-grilled PORK JERKY Korean BARBECUE recipe.” A list of the specific product lot codes and best by dates subject to recall can be found here: [view product list].

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “M279A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was shipped to Costco and Sam’s Club retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the establishment received multiple complaints from consumers finding pieces of wiry metal in the pork jerky product.

LSI, Inc. determined that the metal originated from the conveyor belt used in production. There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall may contact info@goldenislandjerky.com. Members of the media may contact media@goldenislandjerky.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.