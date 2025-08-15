© 2025 WGCU News
Trump and Putin conclude talks on Ukraine touting progress, but no breakthrough

By Tamara Keith,
Danielle Kurtzleben Franco Ordoñez
Published August 15, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday after a day of talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.
President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday after a day of talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

Updated August 15, 2025 at 10:21 PM EDT

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — President Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin touted progress toward ending Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, but they did not announce any steps to reach a ceasefire after their high-stakes summit.

Trump said the two leaders "made some headway" during several hours of talks, but told reporters that there "was no deal until there's a deal."

Trump said there were a few sticking points to resolve, though he gave no details about what they were.

"Some are not that significant. One is probably the most significant," he said. "We have a very good chance of getting there. We didn't get there."

He said his next steps would be reaching out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well as NATO and European leaders.

In an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity after the summit, Trump said he would urge Zelenskyy to "make the deal" and said he hopes for a follow-up meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

"Now, it's really up to President Zelenskyy to get it done," Trump said. "And I would also say the European nations, they have to get involved a little bit."

President Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Friday for talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.
President Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

The summit started with a dramatic entrance. The two leaders flew into Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, met each other on a red carpet, with U.S. fighter jets flying overhead. After a few hours of talks, they gave statements in front of a banner reading "Pursuing Peace," but they did not take questions from reporters.

Putin spoke first, referencing an agreement, but providing no details. He said he was "sincerely interested" in ending his war with Ukraine. But to settle the conflict, Putin said the "primary roots" of the conflict and the "legitimate concerns" for Russia had to be considered.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson for talks with President Trump.
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson for talks with President Trump.

"I would like to hope that the agreement that we've reached together will help us bring closer to that goal and will pave the path towards peace in Ukraine," Putin said, through an interpreter. "We expect that Kyiv and European capitals will perceive that constructively and that they won't throw a wrench in the works."

Trump said Putin had presented him with a "book" showing thousands of prisoners that would be released in the event of a deal with Ukraine — and another book of pictures of people killed in the war.

Trump this week had warned of "severe consequences" for Putin if progress was not made on ending the war — but did not reference sanctions during his brief remarks. Afterward, he told Fox News "I may have to think about it in two weeks or three weeks or something, but we don't have to think about that right now."

Trump told Hannity that he was pleased with Putin's comment that he would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump had been president instead of Joe Biden — a remark that echoed something Trump himself often says when he criticizes his predecessor.

Trump said rated the meeting overall as a 10 out of 10 because it showed the two superpowers getting along.

When Trump concluded his remarks, he told Putin, "We'll speak to you very soon." Putin responded – speaking in English: "Next time in Moscow."

"Oh, that's an interesting one," Trump said. "I don't know. I'll get a little heat on that one. But I can see it possibly happening."

Copyright 2025 NPR

Protesters hold up Ukrainian flags outside Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson as Trump and Putin meet in Anchorage.
Protesters hold up Ukrainian flags outside Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson as Trump and Putin met in Anchorage.
National News
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
