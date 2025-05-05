Fort Myers Beach approves contract for new town manager

File Will McKannay

Fort Myers Beach town councilors Monday approved a contract with Will McKannay to become the new town manager.

McKannay has more than 30 years of management and leadership experience in the U.S. Army, retiring as a colonel.

He served as a garrison commander (city manager) of Fort Riley, Kansas, followed by protection and mission assurance chief (director of security and emergency management) at U.S. Northern Command, Colorado Springs, Colorado.

He has a bchelor of science in criminal justice with a minor in political science from Northern Arizona University. From the Army War College, he has a master of strategic studies as well as a master of public policy management from Georgetown University.

“I am looking forward to help with the rebuild and bringing the community back,” McKannay said. "My wife, Deidre and I are excited to join the community and get involved!”

McKannay is scheduled to begin work on Monday, May 19.

