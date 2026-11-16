The Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays are approaching fast. For many, it's a time for reflection and re-birth of hope. And at the same time, a grassroots ministry is helping people in need in Southwest Florida.

It's called Churches on the Streets. Most Tuesday afternoons, homeless people and others who need help, gather at North Fort Myers community park. They congregate at a pavilion because this church has no building. It's a church of the heart.

"Jesus went to the streets, he went to the people," Angela Valdes, co-founder of Churches on the Streets, said. "So why can't we? Go to those very much in hardship."

Valdes and her husband started their ministry in St. Louis, then spread to places across the Mississippi River to Illinois. A few years ago the couple came to the Fort Myers area for a winter vacation, and saw a lot of needy people. So now they hold their gatherings in Lee County.

1 of 7 — 111226streetchurch001.jpg People gather for a meal as a part of the Church on the Streets Ministry at North Fort Myers Community Park on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Volunteers from Cape Christian Church serve food and distribute clothing to people in need every week. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 2 of 7 — 111226streetchurch004.jpg A man eats a hot meal thanks to the Church on the Streets Ministry at North Fort Myers Community Park on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. 3 of 7 — 111226streetchurch007.jpg Volunteers from Cape Christian Church distribute clothing to people in need as a part of the Church on the Streets Ministry at North Fort Myers Community Park on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 4 of 7 — 111226streetchurch006.jpg Bibles and Narcan were available to people in need at the Church on the Streets Ministry at North Fort Myers Community Park on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 5 of 7 — 111226streetchurch002.jpg Volunteers from Cape Christian Church distribute clothing to people in need as a part of the Church on the Streets Ministry at North Fort Myers Community Park on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 6 of 7 — 111226streetchurch005.jpg William “Dollar Bill” Reynolds gets a haircut from volunteer Maykel Medina during the Church on the Streets Ministry at North Fort Myers Community Park on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 7 of 7 — IMG_1283.jpeg Churches on the Streets hold gatherings on Tuesday afternoons at a park in North Fort Myers. People in need get food, clothes, bedding and toiletries. Many of the items come from volunteers at Cape Christian Church. Mike Walcher

People get plates of food, most bought or prepared by more than a dozen volunteers from Cape Christian Church. And people pick up clothes, bedding, toiletries — most donated by Cape Christian.

"We are blessed to be a blessing," Marco Villalobos, outreach minister at Cape Christian, said. "God has changed our lives, so we've got a place where we can serve other people."

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU Volunteers from Cape Christian Church distribute clothing to people in need as a part of the Church on the Streets Ministry at North Fort Myers Community Park on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

Valdes said she believes the need in this area is growing.

"Funding is being cut in a lot of places," she said. "They (needy people) are not getting needs met that they have."

Fifty-two-year old Thomas Gallant came to the gathering on a recent Tuesday. He said he's lived in the woods near the former Shell Factory site for many months now, ever since a business failure and family issues overwhelmed him.

"It hurts to see there is not more help for people who deserve it," Gallant said.

He explained how he survives the mental and psychological stress of being homeless.

"I could have the roughest day ever, but to clear my mind, I find someone who needs help, and I do it, and I feel better," he said.

Seventy-year-old Nancy Burnham said she's been homeless off and on for years.

"You feel empty and lost, you don't know what to do," she said.

Burnham credits a near-death experience with turning her life around.

"I was in the hospital and all of a sudden I was up there," she said while pointing to the sky. "People I knew, who had passed, were there. Then a voice said: Come back and feed the sheep. There was a bright light and I was on the table, and I am here today."

Burnham recalled that right after she left the hospital, someone gave her an old R-V for a home. Now she focuses on helping others.

"It takes my heart and just explodes it, when I can put a smile on someone's face and help them. It feels good," she said.

Maykel Medina said he learned to cut hair in Cuba, and later came to Florida. He volunteers his talents, cutting hair and shaving men's beards.

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU William “Dollar Bill” Reynolds gets a haircut from volunteer Maykel Medina during the Church on the Streets Ministry at North Fort Myers Community Park on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

"I don't know how to speak, but I know how to cut hair," Medina said. A man who was getting a haircut said Medina helps to make the world more beautiful. Medina had a good laugh at that. "We want to help and be more kind," he said.

More than 100 people came to the park on a recent Tuesday. Angela Valdes used a sound system to deliver a brief sermon with words of inspiration.

As people finished their meals, they talked, and many even smiled and laughed at corny jokes and anecdotes.

"We feel everybody has the opportunity for a second chance," Valdes said. "So we go where it is dark, and bring the light."

Later people gathered what they need on their bikes and in backpacks and headed home. They returned to camps in the woods, to old cars, maybe to couches at the homes of friends.

Their stomachs were full. And Churches on the Streets hopes their hearts were too, in knowing that someone cares and helps.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University. WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.