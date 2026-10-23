Line gets started early for Trump rally at FGCU's Alico Arena

Those looking to attend a political rally at Florida Gulf Coast University today featuring President Donald Trump started lining up on the campus early. Vehicles were lining up before 6 a.m. along campus streets leading to the Alico Arena rally venue.

One of the attendees was Republican Michael Rhodes who said it is his first Trump rally. He said he relishes the opportunity.

"I was thinking I'd never go to a rally and then my neighbor told me about it. We said 'Right on, go for it," Rhodes said. "And I think he has a lot to say, and there's a lot going on politically right now."

Rhodes said he likes that the president is coming to Southwest Florida and gathering likeminded people in a time of political instability.

"I appreciate him doing something nobody's ever done, which is go out and promote his agenda during the midterms," he said.

The rally, announced last week, is planned for doors to open at 10:30 a.m. and the actual rally activities to start at 2 p.m.

While the campus was not closed for the event today, university officials say most campus operations will switch to remote formats. Classes were urged to be virtual as well.

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