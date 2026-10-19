FGCU's Timur confirms Trump visit and Friday rally at Alico Arena

Florida Gulf Coast University FGCU President Aysegul Timur confirms that it was President Trump who will be part of a "special event" planned Friday at Alico Arena.

In a campus-wide email today (MONDAY), Timur says, QUOTE: " Friday’s event is being organized by an external political group, with President Donald J. Trump expected to be a featured speaker along with other prominent elected officials in Florida. As a public university, FGCU values free expression and civil discourse and recognizes the importance of providing space for a range of perspectives." (UNQUOTE)

Timus also says FGCU appreciates patience and understanding from staff and students during the lead-up to the Alico rally.

In an earlier campus-wide notice, the university said it will switch most campus operations and urge in-class teaching to remote formats while keeping campus open.

Initially, FGCU issued an advance, campus-wide alert Friday that said a large-scale, private event was scheduled to take place at Alico Arena on Friday, Oct. 23, the same day President Trump will be in the area.

University officials declined then to confirm the event was for Trump saying the campus-wide notice was all the information they could provide.

The GOP's event reservation site eventually confirmed the venue. Timur issued her email Monday morning:

"I know there has been considerable conversation across our campus community about Friday’s private event at Alico Arena. Now that the rental agreement has been finalized, we can share some additional context with students, faculty and staff.

"FGCU makes many of its facilities available for privately organized events, including galas, weddings, concerts and other large gatherings, when appropriate and feasible. Friday’s event is being organized by an external political group, with President Donald J. Trump expected to be a featured speaker along with other prominent elected officials in Florida. As a public university, FGCU values free expression and civil discourse and recognizes the importance of providing space for a range of perspectives. Making university facilities available for private events is consistent with these principles and does not constitute university sponsorship, funding or endorsement of the event or viewpoints presented. Providing access to our facilities is also one of the ways FGCU serves the broader Southwest Florida community.

"Throughout this process, our priority has been to minimize disruption to campus operations while ensuring that we could maintain continuity of education for our students.

"I am sure you understand that an event of this magnitude is expected to significantly affect traffic on and off campus, parking availability and the security operations necessary to support a large-scale gathering. We wanted to ensure our students and employees had the information needed to plan ahead while we worked through the operational details with the external groups involved.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding as those plans have taken shape. Please continue to monitor your official FGCU email for updates and instructions. We will share additional information as it becomes available to help you plan accordingly.

"As always: Wings Up & Go Eagles!"

Previous Trump visits to Fort Myers have used different venues, at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center downtown for a speech at the Lee County GOP's 2023 Lincoln-Reagan Dinner and Hertz Arena in 2018. The Florida Everblades have a game against the Atlanta Gladiators on Oct. 23.

A presidential visit, with the attendant security and people making their way to the Arena, will likely cause increased traffic and other issues in he South Lee County area and on the FGCU campus on Friday.

Generally, Southwest Florida visits by a president or vice president can cause some traffic and security issues, such as when former Vice President would make periodic visits to Sanibel Island during Trump's first presidency or when President Obama visited downtown Fort Myers in 2009 and 2012.

The university's alert said that guest attendance for the event is expected to significantly impact the flow of traffic and parking availability on campus, creating disruptions to normal campus access and commuter travel.

To help manage these impacts, the university notice said there will be a switch for most campus operations to remote formats while keeping campus open for business.

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