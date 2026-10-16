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Trump to come to Fort Myers Oct. 23; FGCU campus alerted to change in operations for special 'private' event at Alico Arena that day

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 16, 2026 at 1:09 PM EDT
File
President Donald Trump with candidate for governor Byron Donalds

A report from the Florida Politics website Friday said President Donald Trump is set to return to his home state to rally voters as the midterm elections approach.

The story by Florida Politics reporter Jacob Ogles said Trump will hold an event in Fort Myers on Oct. 23 at a site to be named later with tickets available online through the Republican National Committee.

Meanwhile, an advance, campus-wide alert at Florida Gulf Coast University was issued Friday for a large-scale, private event that is scheduled to take place at Alico Arena on the same day.

There was no information from the university if the two events are one and the same.

The university alert said that guest attendance for the event is expected to significantly impact the flow of traffic and parking availability on campus, creating disruptions to normal campus access and commuter travel.

To help manage these impacts, the university notice said there will be a switch for most campus operations to remote formats while keeping campus open for business.

Campus guidance during the event included the following:

  • CLASSES: FGCU is not canceling classes. Faculty and adjunct instructors are encouraged to transition their Friday, Oct. 23 courses to a virtual format, as appropriate. Those who are unable to do so may continue using their assigned campus spaces as normally scheduled.
  • FACILITY STAFFING: It is the intent of the university for buildings to remain open across campus, but each divisional vice president will decide and communicate next week the facility staffing needs for Friday, Oct. 23. 
  • REMOTE WORK: If remote work is possible for a unit, supervisors will authorize employees to work remotely from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day. Services provided by administrative offices and student-serving areas should remain available through remote service channels. Employees whose roles cannot be performed remotely should consult their supervisors regarding alternate arrangements.

Other aspects of the FGCU announcement included:


Campus Access, Parking and Traffic Impacts

  • Parking garages 1, 2, 3 and 4 will be unavailable to students and employees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Parking around Alico Arena, including the Aquatics Center, the tennis complex, the beach volleyball facility, as well as the baseball, softball and soccer stadiums, and parts of North Lake Village, will be closed from 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, until noon Saturday, Oct. 24.
  • Roadway congestion and intermittent road closures are expected along portions of Ben Hill Griffin Parkway and the north entrance to campus at FGCU Lake Parkway North.
  • Employees traveling to campus Friday should plan accordingly and follow all posted access and parking restrictions. Plan to use surface lots on main campus or park at the Sugden Welcome Center.

Events and Campus Services

  • All extracurricular events and activities scheduled to take place on campus Friday will be rescheduled. Campus reservations will be in touch with event organizers on next steps.
  • Details about the availability of on-campus services and facilities will be finalized and communicated next week.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you. FGCU holds the broadcast license for WGCU. WGCU is a member-supported service of FGCU.
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